M. Special brews lemon ale for annual Goleta Lemon Festival

GOLETA. Calif. - Lemons have always had a zesty history with the Goleta region. Ahead of the Goleta Lemon Festival, M. Special has brewed a special lemon ale.

Thursday morning, M. Special staff began putting the special ale in kegs. The Goleta-based brewery makes the lemon ale especially for the annual Lemon Festival.

Joshua Ellis, the owner and brewmaster of M. Special, says brewing the lemon ale is a yearly tradition for his friends and the town.

"Our regulars, they live here in Goleta, and so every year during the Lemon Festival, they get super excited," said Ellis.

From grain to glass, the Lemon Ale takes about 5 weeks to prepare.

The Goleta Lemon Festival celebrates 30 years at Girsh Park on Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1.

The South Coast Chamber of Commerce says attendees can expect lemony foods, beverages, and lemon-themed souvenirs. The main stage will feature local artists and a pie eating contest each day at noon.

An all-inclusive wristband for kids includes access to a variety of activities including miniature golf and obstacle courses.

The 16th Annual Classic Car Show will happen Saturday, September 30th during the festival.