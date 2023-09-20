Record-breaking amount of $373,630 raised during recent Day of Hope cancer fundraiser

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Another year, another record for the annual Day of Hope cancer fundraiser.

On Wednesday morning, Dignity Health revealed a record-breaking total of $373,630 was raised during last month's day-long fundraiser, which was held on Aug. 23.

The final amount was announced during the "Day of Hope Thank You Celebration," a special event held for local media and participating teams.

The dollar amount breaks the previous mark of $343,720 set last year in 2022.

Day of Hope is a yearly community fundraising event for Mission Hope Cancer Center, which operates facilities in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande.

All of the proceeds collected during the event help support cancer patient assistance needs, the acquisition of new technology and equipment, and programs and services.

Planning is already underway for next year's 11th Annual Day of Hope, which will be held in late August 2024. An announcement for the exact date for the 2024 event is expected sometime next month.

For more from Dave, follow him on Twitter below: