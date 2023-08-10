Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County Fire provides insight on wildfire season ahead of Thursday’s rain

August 10, 2023 12:04 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire personnel provided insight into Thursday morning's rain impacts and what to expect for this year's wildfire season.

Right now, 83% of California is out of a drought.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday.

Karen Cruz-Orduña

Karen Cruz-Orduña is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

