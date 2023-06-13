SLO County Sheriff’s Youth Summer Camp providing fun and games, plus valuable life lessons to kids

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- Dozens of kids are taking part this week in the annual San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Youth Summer Camp.

The five-day long camp is taking at Mesa Middle School in rural Arroyo Grande and is being held for children that are incoming into grades 6th through 8th.

Over the course of the week, kids will not only take part in a variety of fun and games, but also learn valuable life lessons as well.

On Tuesday, children were given important information on internet safety and drug awareness.

The free camp is an outreach program that is celebrating its 10th year and is intended for kids that live within the Sheriff's Office jurisdiction in the South County.

Campers at Mesa Middle School live in rural Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Oceano.

Other activities over the course of the week includes motivational speakers, assemblies, K9 demonstrations, mental health guidance and team building lessons.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office will hold two additional Youth Summer Camps this month in San Miguel and Cayucos.

Each camp is limited to 120 participants.

For more information contact Deputy Maria Lomeli at mlomeli@co.slo.ca.us