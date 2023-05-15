Santa Maria looking for additional funding needed to build long-planned sports complex

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria City Council will vote tomorrow on a grant application for up to $6 million that would help provide the needed funding to finally build a long-planned sports complex.

On Tuesday, City Council will consider the grant application to the Land and Water Conservation Fund for the Santa Maria Sports Complex Project.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Program is to provide funding to acquire land and develop facilities for public outdoor recreation purposes.

If the application is approved, the funds would complete the final piece of funding need to build the sports complex, which has been planned by the city for many years.

The project would be built on an undeveloped piece of property that is currently being used for agriculture at the busy intersection of Depot Street and Battles Road, directly across the street from Minami Park.

According to a Santa Maria staff report, the project would be funded through Proposition 68 Grant funds, County of Santa Barbara Funds, and Park Development Funds.