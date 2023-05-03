Santa Maria receives update on historic Enos-Smith House project, planned Japanese Community Cultural Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- On Tuesday night, the Santa Maria City Council received an update on two long-planned projects that are both intended to help provide event space, as well as create enhanced recreational, educational and cultural opportunities in the city.

During the City Council meeting, council members heard from Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada, who spoke about the proposed development of the historic Enos-Smith House project, along with the planned Japanese Community Cultural Center.

Posada provided a financial update on funding for the Japanese Community Cultural Center, which included a $500,000 grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The project already had received a $300,000 contribution form local non-profit organization Japanese Community Center, Inc (SMJCC).

The new federal funding will go towards the overall cost of the Japanese Community Cultural Center project, which is estimated to be $6 million.

According to a Santa Maria staff report, the Japanese Community Cultural Center is intended to preserve and educate both residents and visitors on the pioneering history of the Japanese in the Santa Maria Valley, particularly the contributions of the Issei, the first generation immigrants. The Issei played a significant role in establishing the agricultural history in the Santa Maria Valley.

In addition, Posada spoke about what is now happening with the Enos-Smith House, which is located along Bradley Road near the Enos Ranch shopping center.

The famous ranch house dates back to the 1880's and is well-known in the community for its historic appearance and high-profile location.

After it was moved several hundred yards seven years ago to make way for the Enos Ranch development, the city announced plans to renovate the house as part of a new community events center.

Several years later, there is finally significant movement with a three-phased plan to finish the project.

Posada described a timeline of construction, including work that is currently taking place at the property.

He expects construction to last for several more months, with a target to complete the project sometime in 2024.

