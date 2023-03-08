Guadalupe celebrates opening of renovated community center and youth clubhouse

GUADALUPE, Calif. -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, along with the City of Guadalupe, is celebrating the opening of a recently renovated community center and newly created youth center at LeRoy Park.

The center just reopened a few days ago after being closed for four years due to renovations. Part of the refurbishment was the creation of the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse, which will serve as a host site for the Boys & Girls Club.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast has an agreement with the City of Guadalupe that allows it to operate their highly regarded out-of-school programs in the building that serves Guadalupe children aged 6-to-18-years-old.

The new clubhouse will be led by 17 year veteran of the Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, Daisy Perez.

This is the third Boys & Girls Club Clubhouse operating in Guadalupe, joining others are Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School and Mary Buren Elementary School.

Even with the opening of the the new Ron Estabillo Clubhouse, the sites on the two school campuses will remain in place.

Sign-ups are open and available online here. If you need help signing up, visit the Clubhouse during service hours between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

An annual membership fee for each child is $50, but scholarships are available and no child will be turned away due to inability to pay.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse is scheduled for February 24th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The community is invited to the attend the free event. Refreshments, activities and tours of the facility will be available.