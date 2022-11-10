Local organization shipping supplies for families affected by Hurricane Nicole in Florida

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local humanitarian organization is working quickly to help families affected by Hurricane Nicole in Florida.

According to The Weather Channel, the hurricane struck Florida’s eastern shore flooding the coast and knocking out power.

It's considered the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.

Powerful wind and heavy rain are expected to continue into Thursday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Sebastian Inlet, Florida and surrounding areas.