Skip to Content
Community
By
today at 9:49 am
Published 10:10 am

Local organization shipping supplies for families affected by Hurricane Nicole in Florida

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local humanitarian organization is working quickly to help families affected by Hurricane Nicole in Florida.

According to The Weather Channel, the hurricane struck Florida’s eastern shore flooding the coast and knocking out power.

It's considered the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.

Powerful wind and heavy rain are expected to continue into Thursday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Sebastian Inlet, Florida and surrounding areas.

Article Topic Follows: Community
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content