Local French bakery donates pastries to those in need

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-

Ulises Mercado started working when he was just 14 years old to provide for his family.

Mercado says something as seemingly small as a cookie could mean the world to those who can't afford things like treats.

“This is the first ever restaurant that I worked that donates their pastries at the end of the night to help low income families,” said Mercado, who works at the French bakery Renaud’s.

Thepo Tulku has been working at Renaud’s for six and a half years now.

He says the bakery’s philosophy to serve the community is great for everyone involved.

“I found that this is one of the only ones who gives to the community every evening,” said Tulku.

Tulku says whatever is left over at the end of each day is distributed to the Santa Barbara County Food Bank and Unity Shoppe.

Everything that is donated is handmade the same day.

Mary Graham, who is visiting from Chicago, said “Giving the leftovers to Food Bank is fantastic and I think more people should be donating as well.”

A federal law from the 90s called the “Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act" protects businesses from being liable if a food product causes harm to its recipients.

The goal is to encourage more businesses to donate food to help close the gap for nationwide hunger and to prevent food waste.

As Renaud’s approached closing time, the workers packed up the remaining pastries to donate to those in need.