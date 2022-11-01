Skip to Content
Life-saving Narcan stations will soon be available throughout Santa Barbara Unified School District. 

Mina Wahab

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Unified School Board has voted on the resolution to place Narcan stations in schools. 

Santa Barbara Unified School District has received 28 of the 38 Narcan boxes last week. Those 28 are out at schools already. The other 10 arrived Tuesday morning and will be distributed to sites in the next few days.

Teens and young adults are at risk of dying from accidental fentanyl overdoses from counterfeit medications that contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. 

Now, these Narcan nasal sprays serve as an added protection in schools, since they can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. 

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

