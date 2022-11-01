Life-saving Narcan stations will soon be available throughout Santa Barbara Unified School District. 

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Unified School Board has voted on the resolution to place Narcan stations in schools.

Life-saving Narcan stations in schools will soon be available throughout Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Santa Barbara Unified School District has received 28 of the 38 Narcan boxes last week. Those 28 are out at schools already. The other 10 arrived Tuesday morning and will be distributed to sites in the next few days.

Teens and young adults are at risk of dying from accidental fentanyl overdoses from counterfeit medications that contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

Now, these Narcan nasal sprays serve as an added protection in schools, since they can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.