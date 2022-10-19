San Marcos High School announces first ever co-curricular partnership between Band and Culinary Arts in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Barbara announced its first ever co-curricular collaboration in an effort to help students.

The collaboration is with the Band and Culinary Arts programs at the San Marcos High School.

The two programs are working together to create new menu items at the school's final two home football games.

One of the new menu items to be featured is called "Walking Nachos."

Organizers of the programs say the community can help support these programs by coming to the football games and buying the new menu items.

“We are so excited to join forces with Culinary Arts and Donna, not only to raise funds for these amazing programs, but to also give our students the opportunity to work together towards a shared goal,” said Michael Kiyoi, Director of Instrumental Music at San Marcos. “We hope this is the beginning of a long and prosperous partnership for both programs.”