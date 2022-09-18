Skip to Content
Animal lovers stand up to animal cruelty and domestic violence in first ever “Walk Against Abuse” Fundraiser

Mina Wahab

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Animal lovers united at Elings Park Sunday afternoon to stand up to animal cruelty and domestic violence.

This was the first ever Walk Against Abuse. It’s a fundraiser that supports pet families exposed to domestic violence.

The funds will go to Safe Haven, a C.A.R.E.4Paws program that provides anonymous boarding and foster care for pets of domestic violence survivors.

This recently founded program makes it easier for pet owners to leave abusive partners and seek emergency shelter through Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County without having to worry about what will happen to tier pets.

