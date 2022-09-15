Santa Barbara Zoo launches Early Explorers Preschool

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kids in the Early Explorer Preschool in Santa Barbara are experiencing education in a way like no other.

Their school happens to be inside the Santa Barbara zoo.

“What you’re hearing our kids digging in the dirt and learning through play and really just getting to be preschoolers outside in fresh open air which is how we think they should be," said education manager Brittany Carlisle of the Santa Barbara Zoo.



The zoo expanded its existing Outdoor Education programs, and launched Early Explorers Preschool for children age 3 to 5.

“It absolutely gives children the freedom to be able to explore. We can go with what the children are learning about and really enhance their experiences," said preschool director Cindy Post of the Santa Barbara Zoo.

After two successful years, the zoo just became the very first licensed outdoor preschool in the state of California.

"There are a lot of preschools that embrace nature play. But we are fully 100% outdoor all of the time which is something we’re really proud of that we feel is really important to children," said Carlisle.

Right now the zoo is enrolling kids in their Early Explorers Preschool.

"Children have the unique opportunities to learn to play learn through doing and experiencing and simply walking from the parking lot into the preschool environment there’s so many opportunities to grow," said Carlisle.

Educators at the zoo hope this play-based education program will also give kids a deeper appreciation for animal conservation, up close and personal.