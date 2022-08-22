Hancock College enrollment still down from pre-pandemic numbers, but trending upwards

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- With the fall 2022 semester now underway, student enrollment numbers at Allan Hancock College are still behind pre-pandemic levels, but are beginning to trend upwards.

At the start of the new semester, the college reported a three percent increase in enrollment compared to the fall 2021 semester.

It continues a slow and steady upward trajectory since the pandemic hit in spring 2022.

Since fall 2019, Hancock College has seen about a seven percent decline in overall enrollment, similar to other community colleges across the state and region.

While overall student numbers still lag behind where they were in 2019, Hancock College has experienced a record-breaking amount of recently graduated high school students enroll this semester.

According to Hancock President/Superintendent Dr. Kevin Walthers, more than 1,300 graduates from the Class of 2022 are now taking classes at Hancock College.