Lompoc man called hero after saving woman from carjack incident

LOMPOC, Calif. – A Lompoc man is being praised for helping a young woman who was the victim of a carjacking.

“I heard someone yell ‘help me,’ and I ran over,” said bystander Daniel Guerrero.

Lompoc police call Guerrero a hero, he jumped into action when someone tried to steal a woman's car.

“I guess instant,” said Guerrero. it was just all adrenaline to be honest. I don't even know how I even got him out of the car.”

It happened last Tuesday, in broad daylight, 2 in the afternoon, when a man tried to steal the car from a woman in Beattie Park.

“The male suspect attempted to take the keys away from her and was successful,” said Lompoc Police Sergeant Vincent Magallon. “That suspect then tried to start the vehicle and left the vehicle as she was struggling with him.”

That's when Guerrero came by.

“I was able to get the guy out of the car and hold him until the police came within two minutes, which was good,” said Guerrero.

“It was fortunate for this victim in this case because there were other bystanders that were around, but he was the only one to take action,” said SGT. Magallon.

Although police credit the 38-year-old bystander, in general, they recommend waiting until officers respond, so they can take action.

But in this case, officers are glad Guerrero was in the right place at the right time.

“I have a mom, I have a sister, I have a daughter, so I hope to god that someone was trying to hurt them you know?” said Guerrero. “Or trying to get in their car, someone would step up and would do the same thing. I mean regardless, I think that is just the right thing to do.”

Police also recommend to be aware of your surroundings and if you are planning to be inside your car for a while, make sure you lock your doors.