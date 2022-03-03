Car sales continue to be on high demand in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – In Santa Maria, the demand for buying a car is high, leading to an increase in prices.

Family Motors of Santa Maria said the process of buying a car is more challenging compared to two years ago. Due to the inflation and shortage of newer vehicles in the dealership, prices are no longer the same.

The local dealership said a used Chevy Silverado cost around $15,000 a few years ago. Today, if someone goes out and attempts to buy the same pick-up truck, it can be priced at around $20,000.

Buyers have limited choices now. It is either buying the car at higher rate, or not buying a car at all.

Family Motors said it does not see the prices easing anytime soon.