Free website helps Santa Maria community learn Mixteco, other indigenous languages

SANTA MARIA,Calif. – A free website is helping people learn indigenous languages, including Mixteco, commonly spoken in Santa Maria.

The website offers over 1,000 languages to the community .

There are at least one hundred indigenous languages in California.

Zapoteco and Mixteco are one of a few languages spoken in Santa Maria.

Both languages are rooted from the state of Oaxaca and other parts of Mexico.

The website JW.org is a resource many use to translate the bible.

You are also able to watch indigenous language videos that are meant to help the community of all ages.

Adults, teens and children are able to access this website.

A Santa Maria couple say this website has helped them speak Mixteco.

More than anything, it helps the couple connect to the Mixteco community in Santa Maria.

“It's just amazing their face because they don't see other people worrying about them,” said resident Vivian Sanders.

“Then you start to learn more about their culture and them as people and then you become friends,” said resident Bryan Sanders. “Close friends with some of them. You realize people are people regardless of what they speak, or where they are from.”

The website is free.

