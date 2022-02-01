Santa Maria City Council to receive update on public arts plan

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria City Council is scheduled to hear an update on the city's Public Art Master Plan at tonight's council meeting.

The Recreation and Parks Department will provide council members with a presentation to highlight the progress of plan, which was adopted by the city in December 2019.

So far, a handful of public arts projects have been completed, including the recently unveiled Valley of Light Sculpture, located along Miller Street at the Betteravia Government Center.

According to the city, the Public Art Master Plan has been used as a guide to determine what art projects meet

the PIan’s current goals and to help establish future public art project goals for consideration by the public art committee.

Other projects have included utility box murals, storm drain murals and artwork at Atkinson Park.

For a map of pubic art displays in Santa Maria, click here.