Demand for COVID vaccines increases at Lompoc Valley Medical Center

LOMPOC, Calif. – More people are booking vaccine appointments at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, and are preparing for a full day Friday.

Doctors at Lompoc Valley Medical Center said tomorrow this vaccine clinic is going to be full, as the demand for vaccines is increasing.

Vaccine coordinators said two months ago, around 50 people would show up to a clinic.

Today, they had 80 appointments and over 150 walk-ins.

People had to wait in line longer than usual to get vaccinated because there were so many people.

Doctors say the reasons for this uptick include vaccines being open to kids between five and eleven, along with the new oh-mih-kron omicron variant.

“So now that there is, you know, pending new variants that we don’t know about,” said Lompoc Valley Medical Center Director of Pharmacy Services. “I can see why people are interested in getting vaccinated for sure.”

Doctors and nurses say they're ready for a busy day tomorrow.

Over 400 people have made an appointment to get vaccinated, and it is not including walk-ins.

Due to the high demand, the hospital recommends the community to make an appointment on the MyTurn website to avoid longer wait times.

Click here to make an appointment.