Carpinteria Christmas tree lot benefits scouting program

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Folks can help local Boy Scouts by buying their Christmas trees from their lot in Carpinteria.

Scouts from Troop 50 and Pack 50 are selling trees until Christmas.

The proceeds pay for almost the entire scouting program for the year.

The lot is another way for the scouts to learn leadership skills.

The tree lot is located on the 1500 block of Linden Avenue near St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Organizers said the lot will be there for several more weeks.

