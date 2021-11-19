Earl Warren antique show benefits children and families in the community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A popular fall tradition kicked off Friday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

It's the CALM antique show which benefits Santa Barbara's 'Child Abuse Listening Mediation' agency.

The popular shopping event boasts a treasure trove of artwork, vintage clothing, jewelry, furniture and much more.

Organizers call it "the most exciting antique and vintage roadshow on the West Coast."

"I think it's one of the most important things that we can put our money into," said Jodi Miles, an art history teach at Santa Barbara City College. "As a lifelong educator, investing in the protection and benefit of children is critical to every society."

The three-day event is a win-win for the community. Proceeds benefit thousands of children and families each year throughout Santa Barbara County and those shopping find real treasures at bargain prices.

The antique show event runs through Sunday.

Earlier this month, CALM held its annual CALM at Heart fundraising event in Montecito which raised more than $315,000 for vulnerable children and families in the area.

More than 250 supporters attended that fundraising event.

