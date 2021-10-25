Nearly 100 volunteers turn out for Lompoc ‘Make a Difference’ Day

LOMPOC, Calif. - Nearly 100 volunteers turned out for Lompoc's "Make a Difference" Day this weekend.

The annual day of service allows residents and groups to band together and clean up and improve their city.

96 volunteers showed up on Saturday including several groups such as Rotary Club, the community garden group, the Lompoc High School California Scholarship Federation (CSF), MOMS Club, La Diferencia, the Fabing and Davis families, Dave Baker and the BMX volunteers, and many more.

The workers completed community service projects such as:

Adding 110 yards of wood chips to the playground at River Park

Installing 26 new plants with drip irrigation at newly renovated River Park campsites

Adding mulch to the community garden and building a small greenhouse at the location

Putting in new bark at the Fabing and Davis memorial benches near A Street and Central Avenue

Removing litter and debris from the V Street channel

Adding 100 yards of bark to the planting island beds at Briar Creek Park, leveling out the planting beds there, installing new drip irrigation, adding a weed barrier and adding 50 yards of wood chips to the playground

Planting new trees and adding mulch around the track areas at the BMX bike track

The mission of the Lompoc Recreation Division is to provide a better quality of life for residents.

The division offers programs and services for youth, teens and adults of all ages.

For a full list of programs and services, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.