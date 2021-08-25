Local lifeguards impress at nationwide competition

Community

VENTURA, Calif. – A Ventura County lifeguard won first place at the National Lifeguard Championships.

Ben Brewer competed against 350 other ocean lifeguards from across the country. Brewer is a lifeguard in Ventura County and attended high school at Santa Barbara High School.

He took first place in a number of challenges during the grueling 3-day event which includes running, swimming, paddling and rowing.

Fellow Ventura County lifeguard James Bray took third place overall. Santa Barbara lifeguard Zane Booth came in 7th place, putting three south-coast lifeguards in the top-10 in the country.

Congratulations to these local lifeguards!