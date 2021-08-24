Guadalupe neighbors speak out after officer-involved shooting

Community

GAUADALUPE, Calif. - Neighbors are reacting to the officer-involved shooting in Guadalupe after a resident was tragically killed Saturday night.

Guadalupe Police officers reportedly responded to the intersection of Birch and Obispo Streets after spotting a person with an outstanding no-bail felony arrest warrant in the area.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said the events that occurred after the officers contacted the suspect are currently under investigation by the California Department of Justice.

The resident, identified as 59-year-old Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado of Guadalupe, was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:13 p.m.

