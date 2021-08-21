Oxnard man’s life honored for bringing community together

Community

OXNARD, Calif. - Within the close borders of Port Hueneme and Oxnard, one man's unique situation in life created a stronger community connection after his death.

"He was so kind, he was so soulful, he was a humble man." Sandy Dal Pozzo spoke fondly of Terry Hensley, a deaf and homeless man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in mid-July.

Dal Pozzo's first encounter with Terry was at the grocery store.

"I would pick out cars, Hot Wheels for my grandsons, and Terry would always point at which one he though, you know, we'd kind of laugh and he'd point at which ones he thought was cool," said Dal Pozzo.

When she found out Terry died and a memorial had been set up, she went to see it for herself.

"The evening of the memorial different people spoke about how he affected them and how everybody became connected because of Terry."

Dal Pozzo decided to start a GoFundMe page to pay for services in case he didn't have any family or next of kin.

"Knowing that he was homeless, I didn't know if he was going to be claimed, if he was going to be, you know, left."

As it turns out, Terry did have family. A brother named Barry reached out to thank Dal Pozzo for starting the GoFundMe and to let her know he had already paid for Terry's final arrangements.

"He wanted all of the funds to go to an organization in Terry's honor," said Dal Pozzo.

She ended up deciding on a group she met at the memorial.

"'Know My Name' is an organization that has been helping the homeless here in our community and has helped Terry," she explained.

In the end, Dal Pozzo said Terry's presence is stronger now that he's passed because of the connections he made between others in the community.

"I just wanted to make sure that he had what he deserved and he gets to stay here in this community where he was loved and is loved."