Lompoc residents have third item on ballot for Gov. Newsom recall election, potential cannabis tax increase

Community

LOMPOC, Calif. – Voters in Lompoc is one of the cities that will have three questions on the California gubernatorial recall election, Measure Q, whether to increase general taxes on the cannabis manufacturing and distribution.

According to the City of Lompoc, if approved by a majority of voters, general taxes would increase on cannabis manufacturing and distribution within Lompoc and make various changes in Lompoc's cannabis tax regulation.

The city said that increase is estimated to annually generate $1.2 million in city revenue.

Dispensaries that have gross revenue under $2 million pay a $15,000 fee, anything over $2 million is a $30,000 flat fee.

To read more about Measure Q, click here.