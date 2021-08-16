Santa Maria now accepting honorees for Hometown Heroes Banner Program

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department announced it is now accepting applications for honorees for its Hometown Heroes Banner Program.

Eligible candidates for the program include those actively serving in the military, veterans of the U.S. military, first responders and essential workers.

Those who are commemorated will be recognized at a City Council meeting and displayed on a 3-by-6-foot banner along one of the city's Hometown Heroes corridors.

The banner program will run from September 2021 through February 2022.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program was created in 2016 to honor Santa Maria residents who serve or have served in the military. The current COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on local heroes fighting battles closer to home. First responders, healthcare professionals and many other essential workers have been actively working to keep the Santa Maria community safe.

For more information about the banner program, click here. To download and fill out an application, click here.