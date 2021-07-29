Film, book pay tribute to surfing icon at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two women paid tribute to an inspiring female surfing icon on Thursday.

Surfers Vicky Durand and Heather Hudson hosted a special presentation on the book Wave Woman - The Life and Struggles of a Surfing Pioneer" at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

Durand wrote the book about her mother who was one of the first women surfers in the mid 1950s who competed in the big wave competitions. She also won first place in an event in Lima, Peru.

Durand and her mother also competed in surf competitions as a mother, daughter duo.

Hudson adapted the books into two films which premiered at the Maritime Museum Thursday evening.

Durand said her mother inspires everyone who hears her story.

"I want people to walk away knowing that they can do whatever they want. They have to put aside their fears, get out of their comfort zone and do it," said Durand.

Both the book and films are available for purchase in the Maritime Museum store.