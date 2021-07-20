Central Coast leaders, advocates react as Texas Judge stops new DACA applications

Community

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – After a federal judge in Texas ordered the Biden administration to stop approving applications of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA.

The judge says it is illegal.

DACA was created during the Obama a dministration back in 2012.

It was meant to give temporary reprieve to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and work in this country legally.

Central Coast residents have mixed reactions to the pause on the program.

The largest immigration legal service provider in Santa barbara County IMPORTA says that it stands with the DACA community.

IMPORTA says many in the community are in fear.

Santa Barbara County Republicans say they agree with what the Southern Texas judge did.

They say the program was a “presidential overreach."

“The power to make laws is something that is entrusted with congress and not with the president,” said Santa Barbara County Republican Party Treasurer Greg Gandrud.

“These young immigrants now are parents and they provide protection from deportation to you know to many many families,” said IMPORTA Intake Coordinator Joana Barerra.

This decision only affects new applicants and not current DACA recipients.

For more information on the ruling, click here.