Port of Hueneme hosts wheelchair distribution for local disabled veterans

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Port of Hueneme distributed 40 wheelchairs to veterans in need on Friday.

The Port collaborated with over a dozen organizations in the community to raise nearly $33,000 to purchase the wheelchairs.

In addition to the 40 wheelchairs donated Friday, a total of 110 wheelchairs will also be stored at locations across Ventura County. Those locations include the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Moorpark and the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation in Camarillo.

Jim McHugh, a Veteran Services Officer from the County of Ventura’s Veteran Services Office, said many lives will be changed from these donations.

“Helping to provide wheelchairs like this is really such a simple yet critical need and life-changing event for these veterans,” McHugh said. “Our veterans bravely did what they were called to do so that we can safely do what we are free to do. I am so proud to be a part of this community.”

If you would like to request a wheelchair, you may contact Gold Coast Veterans Foundation at 805-482-6550.