Santa Barbara announces its next Poet Laureate during National Poetry Month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture announced Monday that Emma Trelles has been selected to serve as the next Poet Laureate for the City of Santa Barbara.

Trelles will begin her two-year term on Tuesday, April 13, as the recipient of the city’s Poetry Month Proclamation. She will succeed Laure-Anne Bosselaar, who has served as the city’s Laureate since 2019.

The Poet Laureate program was established in 2005 by the City of Santa Barbara. The honorary position actively participates in ceremonial, educational and cultural activities in the community.

"Our city’s Poet Laureate position speaks right to the heart of our community,” said Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo.

Trelles currently teaches composition and creative writing at Santa Barbara City College. She is the daughter of Cuban immigrants and the author of “Tropicalia,” which has won several awards.

Her work has been published widely and anthologized in publications such as “Best American Poetry” and “Best of the Net.” Trelles has presented her poems across the country and received fellowships from CantoMundo and the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs. She is currently writing her third collection of poems, “Courage and the Clock.”

“Throughout my work curating, teaching, and writing poetry, I’ve also been committed to how my role as a poet can bring people together,” said Trelles.

Poets Laureate have had the dual task of celebrating joyous occasions in the city as well as supporting community efforts for resilience and recovery.