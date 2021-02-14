Templeton firefighters sell Valentine’s Day flowers to raise money for leukemia, lymphoma research

Community

TEMPLETON, Calif. - The Templeton Firefighter Stairclimb Team held its fifth annual Firefighters & Flowers for a Cure fundraiser this Valentine's Day weekend at various locations across town.

The event aims to raise money for blood cancer research with 100% of profits going to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The firefighters set up their stands at Templeton Legion Hall at 805 S. Main Street, the Templeton Fire Station at 206 5th Street, and BarrelHouse Brewing Company at 3055 Limestone Way in Paso Robles.

On Valentine's Day, the Legion Hall location will be open until all flowers are sold out while the BarrelHouse Brewing location will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Their beautiful flower arrangements were available all day both Saturday and Sunday. Starting prices were $10 with mixed bouquets going for $30 to $40.

The Templeton Fire Department participates in the annual Leukemia Lymphoma Society Stairclimb each year.

During the event, over 2,000 firefighters from across the country and around the world ascend about 1,762 stairsteps at the Columbia Center in Seattle, Washington to support leukemia and lymphoma research.

This year's climb is scheduled for May 15 but will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

While the team won't be traveling to Seattle, they said they will keep the tradition by climbing 69 flights of stairs at the Templeton High School Volunteer Stadium on the event day.

For more information about the Templeton Stairclimb Team, or to pre-order flowers, click here.