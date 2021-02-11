Santa Barbara proposal would make most new buildings all-electric, avoiding natural gas

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The city of Santa Barbara announced this week that is "in the process" of developing new code language which would require "most newly constructed buildings to be all-electric and avoid adding new natural gas infrastructure."

The release from Alelia Parenteau, the city's Energy & Climate Manager, reiterates that the new language would not apply to existing buildings. It remains unclear which new buildings, if any, would be exempt from the all-electric requirement.

Santa Barbara is preparing to transition to a carbon-neutral local electricity supply once Santa Barbara Clean Energy launches, beginning in October. According to the release, 40 percent of the city's greenhouse gas emissions comes from energy use in buildings, of which 19 percent comes from natural gas.

The city has a goal of total carbon neutrality by 2035.

The plan has raised eyebrows, however, and not only from natural gas providers.

Steve Epstein, a prominent and longtime local realtor, stands behind the environmental considerations but believes the city has only minimal room for further development. He questions how much of an environmental impact the switch to all-electric in newly constructed buildings will have in the coming years.

Natural gas is also featured prominently in Santa Barbara buildings from cooking, heating and even laundry room hook-ups. A hypothetical, eventual switch to all-electric buildings across the city would likely be a monumental undertaking.

The city is hosting a pair of virtual workshops to provide context and answer questions about the proposal. The sessions will be held Friday, Feb. 12th from 12pm – 1pm and Wednesday, Feb. 17th from 5:30pm-6:30pm. Both sessions will be recorded and available to view later.

Those interested in joining the workshops can visit this page through the city's website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.