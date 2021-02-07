Pandemic stops Santa Barbara football fans from gathering outdoors to watch Super Bowl LV

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Super Bowl Sunday usually means that State Street is filled with football fans, but this year that wasn't the case because of the coronavirus.

Local health experts don’t want this Super Bowl Sunday to become a super spreader Sunday, so many downtown sports bars are taking extra steps to ensure everyone stays safe.

The county's current health order only allows outdoor dining which cuts down capacity and definitely puts a damper on this exciting day.

Bars without outdoor televisions were forced to call an audible this year,

and some, like Institution Ale, even closed before the big game began.

However, most people we spoke to showed up an hour before kickoff in order to save a seat.

Dan Bahan, owner of O'Malley's Bar said, "I'm happy to be working to tell you the truth, I’m happy to be outdoors, happy to be doing something other than stressing about your bills."

"You have people, wearing masks, you have people drinking still. we’re following all COVID rules of course, just gives you a sense that the world is still moving,” said Football fan Thomas Salgado.

After a seven-week shutdown during the stay-at-home order, these sports bars are hoping for a big boost in business from Sunday's event.