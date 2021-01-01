Meet the first babies born in 2021 in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties

Community

OXNARD, Calif. -- With the new year brings new life. Several babies were born up and down the coast just in time to ring in the new year.

Baby Liam came into the world a minute after midnight in Santa Barbara, making it a New Year his parents will never forget.

“It was a shock,” said Jessica Hernandez, who is from Lompoc. “We weren’t really sure if he was going to be here on New Years Eve or New Years Day, but he decided he wanted to arrive a minute after midnight.”

The 8-pound 4-ounce baby boy was the first to be born in the year 2021 at Cottage Hospital. Parents Jessica Hernandez and Jaime Salcedo say it's a gift they will never forget.

“I feel very blessed,” said Hernandez. “I know 2020 was a rough year for us all, but I am blessed to welcome baby Liam in 2021, and I am hoping this year is better for us all.”

First baby born at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard

Across town, another baby boy. Kahalil Smith-Sims graced his presence at 4:33 a.m. making him the first baby born in Oxnard at St. John’s Regional Medical Center.

“It was a shock,” said Natalie Romo, who is from Ventura. “I wasn’t expecting to have him today. I was supposed to get induced on Monday, and he came today.”

The bundle of joy weighed in at 9 pounds and measured at 20 1/2 inches long. Mother Natalie Romo says being pregnant during a pandemic has been an emotional journey, but finally being introduced to her son has been a blessing.

“It is definitely a new year so hopefully things are a lot different with everything going on,” said Romo. “It is definitely life-changing.”

First baby born at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria

Marian Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the year at 2:36 a.m.

A healthy baby boy named Vladimir Diaz arrived weighing six pounds and three ounces and measuring 19.25 inches long.

Baby’s mother Rosalba Lopez Zeferino and father Celestino Diazbout are

overjoyed with their unexpected New Year’s arrival.

While the new parents knew their son would arrive any day, they expected him earlier, and starting 2021 with this wonderful gift was a great surprise.

“We feel good,” says Rosalba. “I expected him earlier, I didn’t expect him to be the first of the year.”

As we celebrate a new year, these little faces remind us just how precious life is.