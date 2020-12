Community

TEMPLETON, Calif. - A couple received a special delivery this Christmas in Templeton.

Alma Ortega Apineda and Daniel Zavala welcomed their new baby boy to the world Friday morning.

The baby, named Jaziel, was born at 5:49 a.m. and was the first baby born on Christmas at Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Jaziel weighed 8-pounds-3-ounces and was 21 inches long.

We wish them the best as they start life with their new gift.