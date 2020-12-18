Protestors show support for restaurants in Downtown Ventura

Community

VENTURA, Calif. - A group of protestors peacefully assembled in Downtown Ventura to express their support of local restaurants on Friday.

Hundreds gathered to buy food from the restaurants, bringing their own lawn chairs and choosing to sit out in the street to eat.

“We came to support the local businesses,” said Janine Angeles, who lives in Ventura. “It is really sad to see all these businesses close and they can’t pay their employees."

“Our businesses, our restaurants, are being harassed and being shut down even though they complied with orders,” said Monica Martin, a resident of Ventura County. “We want our communities to survive and to thrive.”

Many people who showed up were also not wearing masks, but said they felt safe.

“We wear our mask when we are walking around and we are going to stay 6 feet apart from people,” said Angeles.

