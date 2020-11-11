Local non-profit celebrate veteran’s birthday on Veterans Day in Orcutt

Community

ORCUTT, Calif. – Veterans Day is always special to those who serve our country, but it was extra meaningful for one Orcutt man.

“Welcome Home Military Heroes” organized a pandemic safe vehicle salute for 77-year-old Joe Beaudet.

Dozens gathered to thank him for his service to our country.

“It’s amazing how the emotions haven’t changed. i still get teary eyed at these events,” said Welcome Home Military Heroes participant Robert Tolan Jr.

Comradery, brotherhood, and purpose, when veterans come together like today, those feelings come back.

“It’s the most unbelievable thing, I don’t know,” said veteran Joe Beaudet. “I am sure my kids have a lot to do with it but just thanking everyone for such a wonderful turn out. It couldn’t be a more happy day.”

The non-profit will continue to celebrate veterans across the central coast.

“All ages from wwii to current, everyone deserves to be honored,” said Tolan Jr. “Those who have been forgotten about, especially those Vietnam veterans, they all deserved to be recognized on this day.”

The 77-year-old veteran says this will be a special day he will remember, forever.

“It’s beautiful, thanks so much,” said Beaudet.