Turkey Drive: Local radio stations using airwaves to help promote annual fundraiser

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The annual KCOY NewsChannel 12 Turkey Drive is once again receiving significant support from two Central Coast radio partners.

Santa Maria-based Emerald Wave Media, which operates Mega 97.1 FM and La Buena (105.1 FM), is providing on-air promotion to their listeners throughout the day.

"(We're participating) the same reason every year," said general maanger Ed Carcarey. "It's our community, and if it's our community, we have a responsibility to help our help our community. Every business does I believe. You have two missions, make money of course, but also serve your community, so your community grows. As your community grows, so does your business."

In addition, San Luis Obispo Dimes Media, which operates WiLD 106, 95.3 The Beach, B98.5, Alt 93.7 and KPIG, is also using its airwaves to offer valuable information about the event.

"I love being a part of it," said WiLD 106 morning personality JoJo Lopez. "It's one of the ways that we that we can really bring our local community together. We're a local radio station. We're a local radio group here at Dimes Media, let's use this power have. We have people listening. We have people watching. Let's bring them all together and feed people in need right here and I love that because this is one of those rare events where it really does benefit our community and that's a great way where we get to give back."

The KCOY NewsChannel Turkey Drive is set for Thursday, November 19, with all proceeds benefiting thousands of clients with Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Barbara County and SLO Food Bank in San Luis Obispo County.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the Turkey Drive efforts this year are being directed towards an online fundraising campaign.

Contributions can be made online by visiting kcoy.com and clicking on the Turkey Drive link in the Life tab.

Donations can also be made by phone by testing @KCOY TURKEY to 52014.

During breaks between songs, both local radio groups will help inform listeners with important information about the Turkey Drive and how listeners will be able to donate.

"Give what you can," said Carcarey. "Everybody can play a part. It doesn't matter how small or how big your part is. It's that we all come together because when we all do our part, every little part, we move mountains together."

"2020 has been rough for everyone," said Lopez. "No one has been having a wonderful 2020, so now more than ever, to the people that have given before in the past and showed up with turkeys with hand, go online and be a part of it virtually, donate using your phone and texting it, and to the people that haven't, it's easier than ever to do it, so why not, help out. It stays right here in our community, so let's feed the people in need that are our neighbors and our. friends."

While much of the focus is on the virtual fundraising campaign, Good Samaritan will also hold a contactless in-person turkey collection at Stowasser Buick GMC in Santa Maria, as well as Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Lompoc on the final day of the Turkey Drive on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, or to donate, visit the KCOY NewsChannel 12 Turkey Drive webpage.