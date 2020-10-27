Santa Barbara County launches “Masked and Mighty” coronavirus campaign

Community

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Health care workers and schools across Santa Barbara County are working together to launch a new campaign for COVID-19 safety.

It's called "Masked and Mighty."

The group is working on different activities including teacher discussions, a community video project and having buildings lit up in different colors to raise awareness.

From Tuesday through November 7, groups will come together to power up landmark buildings across the county with bright, multi-colored lights in honor of the campaign. For more information on the lighting campaign, click here.

As part of the community video project, people are also asked to send in 30-second videos explaining why they wear a mask.

For more information about the video project and to upload your own submissions, click here.

Visit maskedandmighty.org for more ways to get involved.