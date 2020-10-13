Orcutt Branch Library offers Grab and Go service

Community

ORCUTT, Calif. - The Orcutt Branch Library and the Santa Maria Public Library Bookmobile will offer a limited Grab and Go service.

The service begins the week of October 19, allowing people to safely grab some new reads.

Safety protocols aligned with County health orders will be in place, including required face coverings, as well as limited capacity and duration of visit.

The service will run at the Orcutt Library Monday through Friday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. It will also run Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Grab and Go service at the Bookmobile will be Tuesdays through Fridays from 1:00 to 5:30 p.m. at various locations throughout Santa Maria. Check the Library's webpage for a more detailed schedule.

The Santa Maria Public Library's main library, and the Guadalupe, Los Alamos, and Cuyama branches are open for sidewalk pick-up service. The Orcutt Library and Bookmobile are open for Grab and Go service.