Santa Maria care facility seeing improvement following coronavirus outbreak

Community

For the third week in a row all staff members at Country Oaks Care Center who tested for COVID-19 came back negative.

Starting this week County Health gave approval for Country Oaks to accept new patients.

Administrators say they have continued to follow all health orders for everyone's safety.

While visitation remains off limits, they are pleased with the overall improvements of the health and safety at the facility.

They are hoping to move its beauty salon outdoors.

But because it's a high skilled care facility they say it could have different regulations compared to ordinary salons.

They will be speaking with County Health to find out Wednesday morning.

Find out more on how administrators are continuing to ensure the safety of everyone during the pandemic at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 12.