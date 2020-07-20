SB Dance Arts embracing innovation with hybrid summer camp

Community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — While schools may not open for any in-person instruction this fall, Santa Barbara Dance Arts is showing how a hybrid model can be implemented with its summer camp.

Within their studio, the summer camp is held safely-distanced for youth and teen dancers of all levels.

It aims to give parents a much-needed break while allowing children to discover connection, movement and confidence.

Once the camp reaches its reduced capacity threshold, dancers are split into a combination of distanced learning with small and distanced classes alternating in some fashion.

This allows dancers to have the option to have an hybrid experience or opt to choose online-only.

The studios have received a technical makeover with webcams and monitors to bring dancers at home into the studio.

At the same time, SB Dance Arts offers exclusive in-studio classes for students who are able to participate.

The youngest group of dancers can experience dance basics from the convenience and safety of their own homes.

