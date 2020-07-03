Santa Maria Philharmonic plays virtual patriotic concert for community

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Philharmonic Brass Quintet celebrated the upcoming Fourth of July holiday by performing a 35-minute long concert at Rotary Centennial Park.

This concert was possible thanks to a partnership between the Rotary and Parks Department and the Brass Quintet.

The Rotary and Parks Department aims to promote fine arts through community-based partnerships that involve arts education, live music, public art displays, arts and craft shows, holiday decorating contests, and dances.

In this July Fourth patriotic concert, nine musical selections were recorded including stirring renditions of America by Samuel Smith, America the Beautiful by Samuel Ward, Semper Fi March by John Philip Souza, and the Armed Services Medley arranged by Henry Howey.

The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society is a local professional orchestra that plays classical music for the Santa Maria and surrounding valleys to enjoy. The concert can be viewed on YouTube here.

For more information about the concert, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.