Solvang Farmers Market to Relocate

SOLVANG, Calif. - Beginning Wednesday, the weekly Solvang Farmers Market will be located on Copenhagen Drive, which is currently closed to traffic between Alisal Road and Second Street.

The move allows First Street to remain open to car-traffic, during the Farmers Market's set-up and public hours.

Last Wednesday, Solvang experienced traffic congestion, as cars attempted to make their way around the Copenhagen closure. Moving the Farmers Market to the already-closed sections of Copenhagen Drive should alleviate some of that traffic congestion, while also allowing more room for physical distancing.

Vendors will be allowed to park their cars in the City Parking Lot off of Copenhagen Drive, behind the Visitor Center, instead of behind their tents. The temporary Farmers Market relocation will run through the end of the Copenhagen closure.

The Solvang Farmers market hours of operation are Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.