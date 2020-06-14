Atascadero community decorates police station with blue as a sign of appreciation

Community

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The Atascadero Police Department shared one way the community they serve has been showing their appreciation for law enforcement.

Police said that, over the last couple of days, officers have noticed an increasing number of blue decorations left around the station and on its fence.

These decorations included blue ribbons tied to poles and signs thanking officers, dispatchers and staff.

The police department expressed their gratitude for this show of support from the community. "We are so fortunate to live and work in such a great community! From the bottom of our hearts 💙 THANK YOU!"

This heartwarming display comes amid many protests nationwide calling for the defunding and dismantling of police following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.