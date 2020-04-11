City of Goleta launches community photo campaign to promote positivity during crisis

Community

GOLETA, Calif. - The City of Goleta is seeking photos from the community as part of their #GoodLandGoodPeople campaign designed to show residents creative ways to stay positive, sane and entertained during this crisis.

“Now more than ever, we need positive connections to each other. The #GoodLandGoodPeople photo campaign is an excellent way for us to celebrate all the good that is going on in our community during this most difficult chapter. I can’t wait to see all the good photos on Goleta’s social media,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

Goleta specifically wants to know how community members are staying encouraged through the stay at home order. They are looking for the following types of pictures:

Creative or Simple ways you and your family are working/schooling/playing/staying busy during the Stay at Home Order.

Goleta residents the City can pay tribute to for helping others during this time. This includes medical professionals, grocery store workers, first responders and more.

Uplifting images from the Goleta community that will make us smile.

To participate in the campaign, just email your photo with a brief description/caption to PIO@CityofGoleta.org. If you share any pictures on social media, be sure to also include the hashtag #GoodLandGoodPeople.

You can follow the City on Facebook (@CityofGoleta), Twitter (@GoletaPIO), and Instagram (@CityofGoleta) to see which photos they share.

Goleta thanks the community for helping to spread some happiness and humor to keep us all going!