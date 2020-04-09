Look for the Helpers: Teens on the Scene, Therapy dogs, Home Opera

Community

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Look for the helpers. Mister Rogers

Teens on the Scene

Local teen volunteers are rallying to help the homeless during COVID-19.

"Teens on the Scene" was co-founded by mudslide victim Jack Cantin in 2014. The group continues to honor Cantin's legacy and now they are collecting and dropping off containers of shower essentials for homeless guests at PATH in Santa Barbara.

The crisis is putting heavy demands on shelters.

PATH still needs body wash, disposable razors, hats, scarves and gloves. Teens on the Scene is working to fill that gap.

Reading is for the Dogs

Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara, a local literacy program in schools, is offering a special service to the community.

Karen Lee Stevens is the founder and executive director of the program. She said her volunteers and their furry friends started recording videos of themselves while they read their favorite children's books.

All of the videos on posted on their Facebook page for anyone to enjoy.

Stories in Spanish will be added soon.

Opera At Home

Opera Santa Barbara is offering free livestreams of some of its best performances.

The first livestream of Daniel Catán's Il Postino happened on Tuesday, April 7.

The next two free livestreams will also be on Facebook and Youtube.

You can watch the American classic The Crucible on Tuesday, April 14 at 5 p.m. and Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin on Tuesday, April 21 at 5 p.m.

More information is available at operasb.org.

Know of any other helpers making a difference during these trying times? Send Alys an email and let her know!

