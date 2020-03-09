Goleta Valley Library offers new, free movie streaming service

Community

GOLETA, Calif. - The Goleta Valley Library announced the debut of its brand new video streaming service called Kanopy!

Kanopy is free to library patrons and offers more than 30,000 films for children and adults including documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, independent films and educational videos.

The library said these films can be viewed on your own TV, mobile phone, tablet or online.

Goleta Valley Library cardholders would receive 10 play credits on the first day of each month. One play credit can be used to watch one video and once a play credit has been spent, viewers will have to watch the video within three days before needing to spend another play credit.

Kanopy Kids is also offered as a collection of movies and shows for kids available only in public libraries. While at the Goleta Valley Library, children can enjoy an enriching, educational, and entertaining film or TV series without using any of your credits.

Library Director Allison Gray said, “We are very excited to add Kanopy to the list of free services the Goleta Valley Library has available to its patrons. The free streaming service has a marvelous collection of films to choose from – there’s something for everyone!”

Kanopy is available now. You can learn more and begin watching films at the Kanopy website here.