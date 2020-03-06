Pioneer Valley High School students share meals and pillows with local homeless shelter

Community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Pioneer Valley High School students from two programs prepared meals and made pillows to share with residents at the Good Samaritan Shelter on Thursday.

Students from the Culinary Arts department prepared the meals while students from the Apparel Construction and Design department made 60 pillows with handwritten notes that contain positive messages to share.

The dinner took place at 6 p.m. Culinary students served the meal while Apparel students handed out the homemade gifts at 6:30p.m.

Teachers Jenn Montanez and Melissa Diaz, who said they have written their curriculum with giving back in mind, want students to understand the skills they are acquiring in their courses can help benefit our community.

“In culinary, students learn how to prepare for an event and serve a large amount of people, while the apparel students learn how rewarding it is to make something by hand and gifting it to someone in need,’’ Montanez said.

“I’m really happy to use my sewing class as a way to help people who need it,’’ said Marissa Campoverde, who is in the 9th grade. “I’m looking forward to see everybody’s reaction to the pillows.”

This is the fourth year that Pioneer Valley High has partnered with the Good Samaritan Shelter.